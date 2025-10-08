John Harbaugh Sends Optimistic Message to Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have a strong reputation of being one of the best teams in the NFL.
Since John Harbaugh took over as head coach, the Ravens have made the playoffs 12 times in 17 seasons, including a win in Super Bowl XLVII. The Ravens have also made it to the postseason in each of the last three seasons and six of seven.
At 1-4, a playoff berth might be a tough task for the Ravens to accomplish, but Harbaugh hopes to get past these tough times.
"Yes, we've had a lot of them. I think back to a lot of challenging times. I think every year has had challenges, and if you look back at some of those seasons, there were stretches, [but] none more challenging than this right now," Harbaugh said.
"This is the one we're in, and this is tough. But like I told the guys, this becomes a measuring stick for all of us. So, what ends up happening is, when you go through situations like this – and everybody does in their life, and every team does in their career, players and coaches and everybody else – it's [about] how you handle it. And when people look back and say, 'Hey, when things were the toughest, when things looked the worst, when we were at our lowest point, how did you handle it? How will you be remembered for how you handled it?'
"And I'm looking for people to come out fighting and give their best in those kinds of situations. That's what you have to do. When you do that, you come out the other end."
Ravens Can Get Back on Track
It's never easy to lose so much at the beginning of the season, especially to teams that could stick around in the playoffs as well. The injuries have made things much more difficult for the Ravens, but if they are able to get healthy in the next few weeks, things could be back on track.
It could take time, but while the team is dealing with injuries, it also has to clean up some of the fundamental play on the field. That might not be enough to win football games, but it will at least keep them competitive and ready for when top players like Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith and Marlon Humphrey return.
