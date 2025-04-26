Jon Gruden Ecstatic Over Ravens Draft Pick
The Baltimore Ravens took Georgia safety Malaki Starks in the first round of last night's NFL Draft, nabbing a player meant to shore up the team's already-lethal secondary.
Draft scouts and analysts largely applauded Baltimore's approach, recognizing its approach of adding to one of the better defenses in the league with one of the most versatile prospects in the first round, a young player who's received high approval ratings for his personality and fit.
Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta reference Starks' gelling with the Ravens culture in last night's post-pick press conference, shouting out the former Bulldog's attention to detail and how his conversations with Baltimore executives only confirmed his selection with their "best player available" approach.
He wasn't alone in his thinking. Along with the numerous football insiders who've gone on to co-sign the pick, former NFL coach and current Barstool Sports personality Jon Gruden chipped in with some of his characteristically colorful perspective.
After posting a brief X clip of his recent affectionate encounter with Starks during the pre-draft process, Gruden gave some further insight to his approval.
"I love what the Ravens did. I love Malaki Starks," he said in Barstool's Day One roundup. "Malaki Starks, he comes in my office, you know he's a bad***. He has this presence about him. He's a great communicator, he's big, strong, experienced...he's just a clutch, game-changing player.
"For the Ravens to get him, and pair him with Kyle Hamilton, and Bobby Humphrey...I'm telling you, that was a big pickup for Baltimore tonight."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!