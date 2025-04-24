Full Ravens NFL Draft Prediction
The day of the 2025 NFL Draft is finally here, and not a moment too soon.
Along the way, there have been countless mock drafts predicting what teams may do, including many that we've covered here on Baltimore Ravens On SI. However, I've never thrown my hat into the ring until now.
So, here's my one and only Ravens seven-round mock draft to celebrate the big day. I declined trade offers just for the sake of simplicity, but with that disclaimer out of the way, let's get into it.
Round 1, Pick 27: S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
Safety is arguably the Ravens' biggest remaining need, as their depth behind starters Kyle Hamilton and Ar'Darius Washington is practically non-existent. With Georgia's Malaki Starks already off the board, Emmanwori felt like the natural choice. He's a freak athlete with a 4.38-second 40 time, and he also has great ball skills with four interceptions last season, including two pick-sixes. He'll be right at home in Zach Orr's defense.
Round 2, Pick 59: DT T.J. Sanders, South Carolina
Interior defensive line became a major need for the Ravens with Michael Pierce retiring and Brent Urban remaining unsigned. To address that need, I have them going after another Gamecock in Sanders, who should be a huge presence in the middle of the line. As a pass rusher and run defender, he could be a nice addition.
Round 3, Pick 91: CB Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech
Yep, we're sticking with defense all the way through Day 2. Cornerback is also a big need for the Ravens to add another complement for Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey, and with the way the board fell, Strong was the best one remaining. He's not the best athlete, but he can easily hold his own in coverage and has decent ball skills.
Round 4, Pick 129: RB Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
Some analysts have suggested the Ravens target a running back early on in the draft to be the eventual replacement to Derrick Henry, and while I don't fully agree with that line of thinking, Skattebo's value here was hard to pass up. The first-team All-American was outstanding in 2024, rushing for 1,711 yards (5.8 yards per attempt) and 21 touchdowns to will his team to the College Football Playoff. He should fit in perfectly with his physical, punishing style of play.
Round 4, Pick 136: EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
Edge rusher is another big need for Baltimore with Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh entering the final year of their deals, but I didn't feel the board fell the right way to address it earlier. That said, Sawyer, a hero throughout Ohio State's national championship run, is a good value pick at this point in the draft. With nine sacks, six pass breakups and three forced fumbles last season, he can absolutely contribute right away.
Remaining Picks:
- Round 5, Pick 176: WR Nick Nash, San Jose State
- Round 6, Pick 183: TE Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame
- Round 6, Pick 203: G Luke Kandra, Cincinnati
- Round 6, Pick 210: LB Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon
- Round 6, Pick 212: S Kitan Crawford, Nevada
- Round 7, Pick 243: K Andres Borregales, Miami
Will any of this be accurate? Almost certainly not, but that's part of the fun of the draft.
