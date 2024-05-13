Jonathan Alfano Joins Raven Country
Sports journalism is an incredibly difficult field to make it in, but even knowing that, I wouldn't choose any other line of work over it.
I've had a passion for sports, particularly football and hockey, since childhood, but finding a way to realize that passion was a journey on its own. I knew that playing them for a living was a pipe dream, so it was up to me to find a different path. It took a while, but when taking an intro-level journalism on a whim during my sophomore year high school, it finally hit me, this was the path I was looking for.
Since that moment almost eight years ago now, I've done everything I can to realize that dream. This journey "officially" my junior year when I began writing as a sports reporter for my high school paper. I then continued that role into college, even becoming sports editor of the University of Central Florida's student newspaper during my final semester in Fall of 2022.
Since graduating from UCF, though, it's been an interesting ride to say the least. I've kept busy with my writing jobs at both ClutchPoints, SI and Athlon Sports, and I am eternally grateful for the people I've met and lessons I've learned doing those jobs.
However, due to a variety of factors in and out of work, I also found myself in a dark place last summer, wondering what the point of all of this even was. I'm thankfully in a much better space now, though, both professionally and personally.
With that said, I am extremely excited to announce that I will be joining Raven Country as the Lead Writer. Longtime readers may recognize my name on Raven Country from articles I wrote last year, but I'd like to think of this as the beginning of new chapter in my life.
I want to give a huge thank you to the entire Fan Nation team for believing in me and trusting me with this amazing opportunity. I can only hope that I make you proud with my work.
I also want to thank everyone who helped me get to this point, from my friends and professors at UCF to my peers at ClutchPoints and Athlon.
Most of all, though, I want to thank my family for sticking with me the whole way through, especially my mom (happy Mother's Day). You all have believed in me even when I haven't, and I can't express my gratitude enough for that belief.
I'm very excited to write about the Ravens once more and seeing what this team has in store. Will Lamar Jackson and co. get over the hump and bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy back to Baltimore? Only time will tell, and I can't wait to begin this journey with you all.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!