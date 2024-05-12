Ravens Named Landing Spot for Former Cowboys OL
The Baltimore Ravens have some uncertainty at the guard position, but they could make things less cloudy by signing a veteran offensive lineman.
Among the potential options is offensive lineman Connor Williams, who spent his first four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before playing the past two years for the Miami Dolphins. However, Williams is recovering from an ACL tear in December, which is part of the reason why he remains unsigned.
"Williams is currently rehabbing from a major knee injury and it’s unclear whether A: he’s planning to play in 2024, and B: when he’d be physically able to return to the field," The Athletic writes. "If the answer to A is yes and the answer to B is the next couple of months, he’d be a sensible addition to a team that needs offensive line help. He’s still just 26 and has started 77 career games. Most of those starts came at left guard for the Dallas Cowboys, but Williams started for the Dolphins at center, too."
The Ravens have the center spot locked up with Tyler Linderbaum, who made the Pro Bowl in just his second NFL season in 2023. However, moving Williams to guard could add more stability to that spot after John Simpson and Kevin Zeitler left in free agency. The team has second-year pro Andrew Vorhees and fourth-year veteran Ben Cleveland occupying those spots, but a healthy Williams could be considered an upgrade over both of them.
There are many ifs surrounding Williams' free agency, but if they skew favorably for the former Texas Longhorn, the Ravens make sense for his next NFL home.
