Ravens' John Harbaugh Praises Underrated LB
The absence of star linebacker Roquan Smith was a big loss for the Baltimore Ravens in Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but it also created opportunity for other players.
Smith is a staple in the middle of the defense, playing 94 percent of defensive snaps this season and only leaving late in blowouts or due to injury. The Ravens are absolutely right to play him so much, as he is one of the best linebackers in the league, but it means that some other players haven't had much of a chance to shine.
With Smith out, those players finally had their chance in the spotlight. Malik Harrison was the main standout, recording a team-high 13 total tackles and making several huge hits while playing a season-high 50 defensive snaps.
Then there was veteran Chris Board, who didn't have quite as flashy of a performance but was still quite impressive. The seven-year pro finished with four total tackles while playing a season-high 37 defensive snaps. He also made some big plays, including when he was in great position on a third down to hold the Chargers to a field goal.
Board has been around the league for a while now, but this was one of his first real chances to show what he can do on defense. If head coach John Harbaugh's reaction is anything to go by, then he could have more chances coming up.
"[Board]'s an underrated guy," Harbaugh said Friday. "Chris is a really good football player, and on the passing down stuff, he really has a knack; zone coverage; he's good in man; he's a good blitzer. So, he definitely brings something to the table. Heck, maybe we should have had him out there a little bit sooner this season. He did a really good job last week."
One might assume that Board would go back to the bench with Smith set to return Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, but that may not be the case. Trenton Simpson, who normally starts alongside Smith, played a season-low 30 defensive snaps despite the latter's absence. If that continues, then Board could take more of his snaps, and Harrison as well.
At any rate, Board proved he deserves more snaps, no matter what role exactly he plays.
