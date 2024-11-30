Ravens Special Teams Coach Has Family Ties vs. Eagles
Last week, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had a small family reunion when he faced his brother in Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh on Monday Night Football. Now, another Ravens coach will follow suit.
Special teams coach Randy Brown, who's now in his 17th season with Baltimore, will also face a family member when the Ravens host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Rather than a brother, that family member will be his son Tyler, who is a special teams assistant with the Eagles. This will be the first time the father-son duo has faced off head-to-head in the regular season.
"Well, we're really fortunate that I've got some awesome kids," Randy said Friday on Good Morning Football. "My son Tyler is a special teams assistant with the Eagles, so him and I will actually coach against each other.
"You know, they've got great special teams coaches over there in Michael Clay and Joe P [Pannunzio], and over here with Chris Horton and Sam Koch. So, we're excited for the matchup."
That's not all, though. Randy's daughter, Ryan, will also sing the National Anthem just before kickoff. Ryan has sung the National Anthem at several Ravens games before, but Randy is always proud to see her go out there, especially with what she's gone through.
"She will now have sung to over 1 million fans," Randy said. "She's 18 years old and she's one of these kids who have fought through anxiety and depression and she's a COVID kid. And I'm so proud of her and where she has come. I'm proud of all three of my kids."
Randy, who as a fun fact was the mayor of Evesham Township, New Jersey, from 2007-2018, also has some history with the Eagles, as he previously coached there for two seasons. All together, it's shaping up to be one exciting day for the veteran coach.
"I've been fortunate enough, like John has, to work for the Eagles. I coached for the Eagles in '04 and '05," Brown said. "And to me, they're the two best organizations in the National Football League. And family first as far as Mr. Lurie [Eagles owner] and Mr. Bisciotti [Ravens owner] here, it's all about family, which has allowed us to do it."
