Ravens Duo Given Great Hall of Fame Chances
The Baltimore Ravens have one of the most dangerous offensive duos in football. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry have torn up opposing defenses all season long and have shown no signs of slowing down.
Not only are they one of the best duos for the current season, they are two of the best at their position in recent history.
Due to that fact, they are both receiving hype as potential Hall of Famers down the road.
Matt Sidney of Ebony Bird has named both Jackson and Henry among the players with the best Hall of Fame chances someday on the current Ravens roster.
Looking at the career numbers for both players, there is no question that they have Hall of Fame potential.
Henry has played in 131 career games coming into today's outing, racking up 10,827 yards and 103 touchdowns on 2,251 carries. He has also caught 165 passes for 1,554 yards and five touchdowns.
Jackson, on the other hand, has played in 98 career games so far. He has completed 64.9 percent of his pass attempts for 18,940 yards, 152 touchdowns, and 48 interceptions. On the ground, he has recorded 978 attempts for 5,857 yards and 32 touchdowns.
Simply taking a look at those numbers shows why they're being included on Sidney's list.
All of that being said, Baltimore is set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles at home today. Both Jackson and Henry are going to be pivotal in today's game.
With an 8-4 record, the Ravens look like a legitimate contender in the AFC. However, these are the kinds of games that contenders have to find ways to win.
It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for both Jackson and Henry. Both players are major superstars at their positions and the Hall of Fame is definitely within their reach.
