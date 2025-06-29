Key Stat Shows Ravens Must Protect Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson may look like Houdini on the football field sometimes, but the Baltimore Ravens superstar can't do everything by himself.
Many of Jackson's greatest plays feature him making something out of nothing, but he's actually at his best when he has time. According to Pro Football Focus, Jackson posted a league-best passing grade of 95 last season when he had at least 2.5 seconds to throw. That's more than two points ahead of the second-highest graded quarterback in that situation, that being the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert at 92.8.
"One of the contributing factors to Lamar Jackson being named PFF’s most valuable player this past season is his ability to extend plays and then take advantage of coverage with lethality," PFF's Mason Cameron wrote. "His 31 big-time throws on dropbacks with more than 2.5 seconds to throw led the NFL. He was one of just two quarterbacks to notch a big-time throw rate above 10% on those plays, cashing in with a league-leading 29 touchdowns."
For comparison, Jackson posted a passing grade of 80.9 when he had less than 2.5 seconds to throw. Still a very solid number, but there's a clear difference.
As if it wasn't obvious enough already, these numbers show that the Ravens have to do everything they can to keep Jackson upright. They understood the assignment when they re-signed left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who returned to Pro Bowl form last season, to a three-year extension this offseason. Four of five offensive line starters return this season, with left guard being the only exception.
Jackson took just 23 sacks last season, the fewest of any quarterback to play in all 17 games. That's partially due to his ability to evade pressure better than almost any other quarterback, but also a testament to the Ravens' offensive line play. They'll definitely have to maintain that standard if they are to get where they want to be this season.
