Kickoff Time for Ravens vs. Bills Playoff Game Revealed
The Baltimore Ravens-Buffalo Bills matchup looks like the highlight of the Divisional Round, and the NFL schedule makers know it.
As announced on Sunday night, the Ravens and Bills will conclude the Divisional Round from Highmark Stadium next Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. CBS will air the game, with the network's top broadcast crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo presumably getting the call.
Somehow, this is the Ravens' first Sunday game in over a month, with their last one coming against the New York Giants on Dec. 15. Since then, they played three games on Saturday, including their Wild Card Round win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and one on Wednesday to celebrate Christmas Day. If that's not a record for the longest stretch between Sunday games, it certainly has to be close to it.
On the other hand, the Bills have played on Sunday every week since Week 7 (not counting their Week 12 bye), so they're in more familiar territory.
Both teams are coming off dominant wins in the Wild Card Round. The Ravens trounced the rival Steelers 28-14, while the Bills demolished the Denver Broncos 31-7 on Sunday afternoon. With the top two MVP candidates in Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Bills quarterback Josh Allen set to square off again, it's no wonder why this is the premier game for next weekend.
The rest of the Divisional Round slate features the Houston Texans taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, the Washington Commanders taking on the Detroit Lions at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, and the winner of Monday's game between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams taking on the Philadelphia Eagles at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!