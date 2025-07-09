Lamar Jackson Headlines Ravens All-Homegrown Offense
The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the best teams at drafting and developing talented players in all three phases of the game throughout the franchise's rich history, especially over the past quarter century. With that in mind, now is the perfect time to reflect on who their biggest hits were at each position over the past 25 years. Starting off this three-part series is the offense.
Quarterback: Lamar Jackson (Round 1, 2018)
As glorious as Joe Flacco's incredible run to the Super Bowl was in 2012, the four-time Pro Bowler and three-time First Team All Pro's body of work already far exceeds his predecessor's. A two-time league MVP, he is a candidate to win the award and lead the Ravens to a championship anytime he's healthy and available. Jackson has already established himself as the best dual-threat quarterback of all time, breaking the NFL record for career rushing yards by a player at his position and has made tremendous strides as a passer each year he's been in the league.
Running Back No. 1: Jamal Lewis (Round 1, 2000)
As a rookie, he was the engine that made the Ravens offense go during their run to the Super Bowl and recorded the first of his seven seasons of 1,000-plus rushing yards. Three years later, Lewis became the franchise's first and only 2,000-yard rusher to date with a league-leading 2,066 yards and the only double-digit touchdown season of his career. He finished his career as the all-time leader in franchise history in rushing attempts (1,822), yards (7,801) and touchdowns (45).
Running Back No. 2: Ray Rice (Round 2, 2008)
The three-time Pro Bowler spent his entire career with the Ravens and was one of the most dynamic offensive weapons in the league with his ability to make plays both as a rusher and pass catcher. Rice recorded four straight seasons of 1,100-plus rushing yards and over 400 receiving yards that included a league-leading 2,068 scrimmage yards in 2011. He was instrumental in the team's 2012 Super Bowl run that included making one of the most iconic plays in franchise history when he weaved his way through a sea of San Diego Chargers defenders to pick up a first down in 4th-and-29.
Wide Receiver No. 1: Zay Flowers (Round 1, 2023)
In just his first two seasons, the third-year pro is already well on his way to being the best player at his position in franchise history. He immediately established himself as the Ravens' No. 1 target in the passing game as a rookie and broke several team records for a first-year pass-catcher. Flowers followed it up with a breakout season in 2024 by recording the first 1,000-plus yard receiving season of his career and becoming the first wideout to get voted to the Pro Bowl not as a return specialist.
Wide Receiver No. 2: Torrey Smith (Round 2, 2011)
Despite never making the Pro Bowl, the retired speedster is still regarded as one of the best wideouts in franchise history, even though he didn't sign a second contract with the team. Smith made an indelible impact on the team and community as a local product during his four years as a Raven. He held the Ravens' rookie receiving records before Flowers broke them and was a key piece in the offense, providing a potent vertical threat by both hauling in deep balls and drawing pass interference penalties deep down the field. During the 2012 Super Bowl-winning season, he led the team with eight receiving touchdowns and had some very memorable moments both in the regular and postseason.
Wide Receiver No. 3: Rashod Bateman (Round 1, 2021)
This fifth-year pro edged out 2019 first-rounder Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown for this spot despite having yet to record a 1,000-yard receiving season, which Brown did in 2021 before asking to be traded the following offseason. Similar to Flowers, he is coming off a breakout 2024 season where he recorded career-highs across the board and his trajectory is still very much on the rise with even bigger seasons on the horizon. Bateman is also the first-ever wideout drafted by the Ravens to sign multiple extensions with the team.
Tight End No. 1: Mark Andrews (Round 3, 2018)
After being the second player at his position drafted by the Ravens the year he came out, Andrews went on to become one of the most decorated and prolific pass catchers in franchise history. This past season, he overtook the next player on the list for the most touchdown receptions ever by a Raven (51) and will have at least one more season to add to that total heading into the final year of his current contract. During his first seven years in the league, he has been voted to three Pro Bowls and has amassed the second-most career receiving yards (5,530) and third-most receptions (436) in franchise history.
Tight End No. 2: Todd Heap (Round 1, 2001)
The first-ever player at his position taken with the team's first overall pick went on to become a franchise legend. After taking a backseat to Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe as a rookie while he made the eighth and final Pro Bowl of his career, Heap quickly established himself as one of the best in the game by making back-to-back Pro Bowls from 2002-03. By the end of his decade-long tenure with the team, he was the second-most productive pass-catcher in franchise history with 467 receptions, which still ranks second-most by a Raven, 5,492 receiving yards and 41 receiving touchdowns.
Left Tackle: Ronnie Stanley (Round 1, 2016)
Even though injuries hampered and kept him from being on the field consistently from midway through 2020-2023, he still has proved to be the ideal heir apparent to Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden on the blindside that the Ravens hoped Michael Oher would be when they drafted him in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft. Stanley is a two-time Pro Bowler, former First Team All Pro selection and will likely finish his career in Baltimore after inking a three-year extension this offseason following a resurgent 2024 campaign.
Left Guard: Kelechi Osemele (Round 2, 2012)
It was tough to decide between him and Ben Grubbs, who was a first-rounder in 2007 and made his first career Pro Bowl with the Ravens before breaking the bank in free agency following the 2011 season. Even though both of Osemele's career Pro Bowl berths and his First Team All Pro selection cam after he left Baltimore, he established himself as one of the rising stars in the league as a Raven and was an integral piece of the starting offensive line for the 2012 Super Bowl team at right tackle during the regular season and left guard in the playoffs.
Center: Tyler Linderbaum (Round 1, 2022)
In just his first three seasons, he has already emerged as one of the best players at his position in the league, making each of the last two Pro Bowls and anchoring the top rushing attack in each of those years. Linderbaum is on a potential Hall of Fame trajectory if he keeps up his high level of consistent play for the foreseeable future.
Right Guard: Marshal Yanda (Round 3, 2007)
This was the easiest slam dunk inclusion that no one can deny, as he is just not a Ravens all-time great, but an NFL legend as well. Yanda was the gold standard for interior offensive line play for the bulk of his 13-year career and was versatile and willing enough to play tackle at an elite level when needed. He spent his entire career in Baltimore and went out while still at the top of his game, finishing as an eight-time Pro Bowler and a seven-time All Pro selection.
Right Tackle: Orlando Brown Jr. (Round 3, 2018)
The only Ravens legacy player on the list made his papa proud by establishing himself as one of the best right and left tackles in the league during his three years in Baltimore, where he made two of his four career Pro Bowls. He dominated on the right side in his first two and a half seasons and spent the second half of his third season filling in for Stanley on the left side before requesting a trade the following offseason to go pursue his dreams of being a blindside protector full-time.
