Ravens Sign Small-School RB
The Baltimore Ravens are signing former Monmouth running back Sone Ntoh as an undrafted free agent, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.
After originally starting his career at Harvard back in 2019, Ntoh transferred to Monmouth in 2023 and put up some truly ridiculous numbers. In 23 games with the Hawks over two seasons, he scored an insane 39 touchdowns on 165 carries. In other words, around 24 percent of his carries ended with six points.
These weren't short carries either, or at least not all of them were short. Ntoh averaged 7.3 yards per attempt with a long of 92 yards in 2023, then averaged 4.5 yards with a long of 64 yards in 2024. Though his average declined in 2024, it's hard to nitpick when he scored 25 touchdowns on the year.
Of course, the Ravens have one of the best running backs in the league in Derrick Henry, who just rushed for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first year with Baltimore. He is 31 now, but he should have another couple years of elite production left in him.
The rest of the Ravens running back room is pretty solid as well. Justice Hill emerged last season as a strong receiving option out of the backfield who can also block well, while Keaton Mitchell showed in 2023 that he's a home-run threat every time he touches the ball and should be back to form in 2025.
All of this is to say that Ntoh may have an uphill battle to make the roster, but if he runs like he did at Monmouth, then he may just have a chance.
