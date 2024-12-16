Mark Andrew Reacts to Breaking Ravens Franchise Record
The legend of Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews only continues to grow.
After a slow start to the season, Andrews has been on fire lately with eight touchdowns in his past nine games. In the process, he's etched his name into the record book yet again.
With his first-quarter touchdown in Sunday's win over the New York Giants, a 13-yard strike over the middle from Lamar Jackson, Andrews found the end zone for the 48th time in his career, setting a new franchise record for total touchdowns (rushing and receiving). He was tied with former Ravens running back Jamal Lewis, who had 47 touchdowns between 2000-2006.
Andrews has done so much for the franchise on and off the field, and to set this record means so much to him.
"Well, it's a blessing," Andrews said post-game. "It's a blessing just to ... There are so many people that have helped throughout the way, and the guys that have contributed and that I've played with, I'm thankful for, and this organization. I'm just extremely thankful and blessed and just using it as fuel for the fire. I want to continue to get better, continue to grow throughout this year and get to where we need to go."
As soon as he scored the record-breaking touchdown, Andrews immediately looked for Jackson, the quarterback who's thrown him the vast majority of those scores. They've proven time and time again over the years just how strong their chemistry is, and it's still going strong to this day.
"Honestly, the record, that wasn't in my mind. I honestly didn't think about it, but what I did think about was how incredible of a ball it was. [Lamar Jackson] kind of led me into that touchdown. I turned my head around and just see the ball right over the defender, and I'm like, 'OK, oh, I'll score this ball.' And that's how good he is, and that's what he's done throughout the years, and he makes my job a lot easier."
That touchdown was the first of five Jackson threw in his impeccable performance, but in a way, it was the most meaningful one.
"Like I said, I have a guy with me," Jackson said. [Andrews] is a guy, right there, one of the GOATs to just play football ever, I believe. Just entering the league together, and from then to now, it's like each and every year, we're just trying to get better and perfect our craft from years previous, and I believe we're doing that."
