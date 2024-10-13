Mark Andrews Ties Ravens Franchise Record
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' slow start to the season has definitely raised some concerns for fans, but he's still chugging along as usual.
Through five games, Andrews has just 10 receptions for 120 yardds and no touchdowns. It's definitely a different role for the former All-Pro, who has consistently been one of the league's best receiving tight ends but has transitioned to more of a blocker this season. However, he's stayed with it because he wants to help his team win above all else, and he knows his time will come.
Well, apparently his time came on Sunday. In the second quarter of the Ravens' game against the Washington Commanders, Andrews made a jumping catch in the end zone for a 13-yard score, his first of the season, to give Baltimore a 17-10 lead with less than a minute to go in the first half.
Have a look for yourself:
Additionally, Andrews made history with this reception. The seventh-year Pro scored his 41st career receiving touchdown, tying Todd Heap for the most in franchise history.
The Ravens lead the Commanders 17-10 heading into the locker room, hoping to extend their winning streak to four games.
