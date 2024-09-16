Ravens' Zay Flowers Shares Frustrated Post After Loss
There's no way to sugarcoat it, no one in the Baltimore Ravens organization is happy right now.
On Sunday, the Ravens snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in a deflating 26-23 home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. After blowing yet another big lead thanks to self-inflicted mistakes, the Ravens find themselves sitting at 0-2 for the first time since 2015. If they don't turn things around soon, then it could be a very long season for the Baltimore faithful.
If fans are feeling frustrated, then the players are undoubtedly feeling even worse. Wide receiver Zay Flowers put that frustration on full display, reposting a fan's complaints about not getting him the ball in crunch time.
"2nd week in a row that he’s had big 1st half's and they stop getting him the ball in the 2nd," the fan wrote.
Flowers had a strong game statistically with seven receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown, but it was still a frustrating end of the game for him. The Boston College product hauled in an eight-yard touchdown from Lamar Jackson (and paid tribute to the late Jacoby Jones with his celebration), putting the Ravens up by 10 with 11:27 to go in the third quarter. However, he did not have another catch for the rest of the game, and was only targeted once more the rest of the way.
There were a lot of things that went wrong for the Ravens on Sunday, and not getting the ball to their best receiver when he was having a great day, especially in passing situations late in the game, is high on that list.
Flowers, the No. 22 pick in last year's draft, has been a great weapon for the Ravens since his arrival, even if he is a bit more of a gadget player than other top wideouts. He's a key part of the offense, and the Ravens need to treat him as such in order to thrive.
