Former GM Praises Ravens 'Ridiculous' WR Trade
The Baltimore Ravens have been very active at the trade deadline over the past few years, and their big move this year is already looking like a steal.
Earlier this week, the Ravens acquired former Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson and a 2025 sixth-round pick from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for just a 2025 fifth-rounder. Johnson, who previously starred for the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, returns to the AFC North and will likely be a difference-maker for the league's top offense. For just a late-round pick swap, it's hard not to feel great about the deal.
Already, analysts across the league are praising Baltimore for the savvy move. Former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi did so on The Pat McAfee Show, though admittedly, more so slammed the Panthers than praised the Ravens.
"How do they not take this, though? I mean Pat, bet the over/under, basically they just gave him to 'em," Lombardi said. "You know, the fifth-round pick for Baltimore is going to be somewhere in the 28-29 range of the fifth round, and that sixth-round pick of Carolina is probably going to be the first pick of the sixth round. This was really a ridiculous trade.
"And then here's what makes this trade even better for the Ravens, they're getting a compensatory pick if he comes out and somebody signs him. He totals into the compensatory pool. Like, somebody explain to me what Carolina is doing, I don't understand it."
It's no secret that the Panthers are in the worst situation of any NFL team by far. They finished last season with a league-worst 2-15 record, and didn't even get the first overall pick as they traded it to the Chicago Bears in the disastrous Bryce Young trade a year earlier. This season, they're off to an atrocious 1-7 start and could easily finish with the worst record yet again.
That said, the Ravens still deserve some credit for making the deal. Johnson was undoubtedly a hot target ahead of next week's trade deadline, yet Baltimore was the one to come away with him. If he can help the team get over the top in the playoffs, then this trade will only look even better.
