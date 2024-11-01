Ravens Stars Earn Midseason Awards
There was no questioning how dangerous a duo of quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry could be for the Baltimore Ravens.
It was just a matter of how good they would be, and through eight games, they've been even better than anyone could have expected. The Ravens' superstars both earned midseason accolades from Pro Football Focus, as Jackson was named Most Valuable Player and Henry was named the Offensive Player of the Year.
Jackson is on pace to have an even better season than he did when he won the award last season. The already two-time MVP has thrown for 2,099 yards, 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He has also ran for 501 yards and two touchdowns.
Henry leads the NFL with 946 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. He also has the longest-rushing touchdown of the season with his 87-yard run in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills.
Jackson and Henry had a terrific stretch from Week 3 to Week 7 during the Ravens' five-game winning streak. Jackson won the Offensive Player of the Week award in Weeks 5 and 7, while Henry took home the honors in Weeks 4 and 6. Jackson and Henry earning the hardware from Weeks 4 through 7 made it the first time any NFL team has had the Offensive Player of the Week over four consecutive weeks.
Jackson's play earned him the Offensive Player of the Month for October after he threw for 1,241 yards and 12 touchdowns while running for 193 yards across four games.
The tandem of Jackson and Henry has helped the Ravens lead the NFL in rushing yards (200) and total yards (452.1) per game, and they're second in points per game (30.3), only trailing the Detroit Lions (33.4).
Jackson and Henry will look to carry their strong first half into the second half when the Ravens (5-3) face the Denver Broncos (5-3) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!