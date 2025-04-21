Multiple Ravens Listed As Potential Draft-Day Trade Candidates
The NFL Draft is a mere three days away, and every fan is gearing up to see who their team selects in the first round and beyond to help both in the present and the future. And while the draft represents new beginnings, dreams being realized, and having an eye toward the future, multiple Ravens could be part of Baltimore's past before the weekend is over.
ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote a long-form piece filled with insider intel heading into the NFL Draft, one section of which highlighted players around the league that could be traded. Amongst those players listed were Ravens edge rusher Odafe Oweh and tight end Mark Andrews.
In both instances, it would make some sense to move both players. Oweh is in the final year of his contract and coming off a 10-sack season. Perhaps there is a belief internally that 2024 will be the absolute peak for Oweh, and there is no reason to pay him big money when they can draft another edge rusher and restart the process, hopefully finding a long-term top-tier player in the process.
The writing regarding Andrews has been on the wall since the beginning of the 2024 season when he limped out of the gate and was outshone by Isaiah Likely. It makes way more sense to trade Andrews and elevate Likely to be the unquestioned No. 1 tight end while getting a draft pick in return for Andrews. Reuniting him with Greg Roman and sending him to the Los Angeles Chargers is something to watch for, as the connective tissue and positional need both add up for a potential trade. Sticking with Los Angeles, Baltimore could also ship him to the Rams as they make a push to get back to the Super Bowl in their revamped offense. Either way, trading both Oweh and Andrews seems to be more likely than both of them being on the roster in 2025.
