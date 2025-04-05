National Champion Linked to Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens are getting ready for the 2025 NFL Draft, where they will look to make a bunch of new additions to the team.
There isn't a particular area of need that the Ravens have to address, but they will likely pick the best player available when they are on the clock with the No. 29 selection.
NFL.com writer Chad Reuter believes that the Ravens could look to target Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks with their first round pick.
"In 2022, some had concerns about Kyle Hamilton's long speed, and the safety fell -- until Baltimore snapped him up with the 14th overall pick.This year, Starks' average athleticism scores and lack of fit in some teams' schemes could make him available to the Ravens, who should get the most from his playmaking skills," Reuter writes.
Starks, 21, played 15 games as a freshman for Georgia when it won the national championship in 2022. He was an All-American in 2023 and had his best statistical season to date in 2024 when he recorded 77 tackles in 14 contests for Georgia.
Though Starks may not fit every team's scheme, he is willing to play whatever position is needed for his new team.
"I don’t think I have a specific spot,” Starks said via NFL Network reporter Taylor Bisciotti.
“And I think that speaks to a lot of my versatility. I think I’m very well at deep safety. I think I can come down and play star, and I think I can come down and play in the box as well. That just goes back to the history that I had here, and just the guys that came before me and the guys that I learned under, and just the kind of guys I was able to learn from.”
The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26.
