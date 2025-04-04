Ravens Trade Mark Andrews In Latest Mock Draft
The Baltimore Ravens have their eyes set on the 2025 NFL Draft, which will take place at the end of this month.
Baltimore had a quiet free agency period with the biggest external signing being wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. But with the draft coming, and the Ravens notoriously being a great drafting team, the finishing touches will be put on the roster in just a few weeks.
With the draft getting closer, ESPN's Bill Barnwell put together a mock draft with a twist - making every team in the first round trade their pick. When it comes to the Ravens, Barnwell has Baltimore sending tight end Mark Andrews to the Los Angeles Chargers.
"With general manager Joe Hortiz having spent his entire NFL career in Baltimore before joining the Chargers, he is quite familiar with the Ravens' personnel," Barnwell wrote. "He was the team's director of college scouting in 2018 when they used a third-round pick on Andrews, and the Ravens might be ready to turn the primary tight end job over to Isaiah Likely from the 29-year-old Andrews."
Andrews quickly became public enemy No. 1 in Baltimore during their playoff loss in the divisional round to the Buffalo Bills. Andrews fumbled the ball when the Ravens were driving to potentially take the lead. The Bills kicked a field goal after the turnover to give themselves an eight-point lead.
On the ensuing drive, the Ravens scored a touchdown and went for a two-point conversion to tie. Lamar Jackson threw the ball to an open Andrews, who dropped the ball and ended the team's season.
Andrews has been a focal point of the Ravens' offense in the Lamar Jackson era. He has been to three Pro Bowls since being drafted in 2018 and was named a First-Team All-Pro in 2021. Andrews has 436 receptions and 51 touchdowns in his seven-year career, all of which he has spent with the Ravens.
