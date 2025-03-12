Jets Cut Former Ravens Pro Bowl LB
The New York Jets are parting ways with a leader of their defense, who is also a former Pro Bowler with the Baltimore Ravens.
The Jets announced that they have released former Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley after spending the past four seasons in New York.
"To the captain, you gave this organization everything you had. Thank you," the Jets wrote on X.
Mosley played in just four games this past season as he dealth with toe and neck injuries. During his four years with the Jets, he started 55 of 56 games while posting 504 total tackles (300 solo), 3.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 18 pass breakups, three interceptions and one pick-six. He earned a Pro Bowl and AP Second-Team All-Pro nod with the Jets during the 2022 season.
The Ravens originally selected Mosley with the 17th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact as a rookie, ending the season with a spot in the Pro Bowl and second-place finish in the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.
As a member of the Ravens, he started all 77 career regular-season games and had 579 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, 35 pass breakups, nine interceptions and one pick-six.
