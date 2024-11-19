Jets Fire GM, Return to Ravens Opens
A longtime Baltimore Ravens executive now finds himself looking for a new job.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the New York Jets have fired general manager Joe Douglas, who previously worked as a scout with the Ravens from 2000-2015. This comes just over a month after the Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh, and now at 3-8 with another year of no playoffs all but assured, more change was inevitable, especially with Douglas being in the final year of his contract.
Douglas, 48, finishes his Jets tenure with a 30-64 record over six seasons. He did some good, such as trading Jamal Adams for a premium haul in 2020 and drafting Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson in 2022, but his tenure will largely be defined by his failure to address the quarterback position. From drafting Zach Wilson to the Aaron Rodgers trade that has turned into a complete disaster, it's just been mistake after mistake in the Big Apple.
It's unclear what the future holds for Douglas, but some pundits are already wondering if he could return to Baltimore in some capacity.
While Douglas hasn't worked with the Ravens in almost a decade, he is still familiar with a good deal of the front office staff. General manager Eric DeCosta, for example, was an assistant general manager when Douglas left the organization. Head coach John Harbaugh, who isn't in the front office but still has a big say in decision-making, is of course still around as well.
It's easy to discredit Douglas for his tenure in New York, but in a smaller role with a team that already has its quarterback locked up for the long term, perhaps he could fit in well in Baltimore.
Douglas also spent one season with the Chicago Bears as the director of college scouting and four with the Philadelphia Eagles as the vice president of player personnel. The Eagles in particular could be another suitor for him, especially considering his familiarity with their front office.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!