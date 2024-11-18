Ravens Beating Themselves In Losses
More often than not, the team that makes fewer mistakes ends up winning, and the Baltimore Ravens found themselves on the wrong side of that again in their 18-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This time, Baltimore had more penalties and turnovers in the loss, rather than one or the other like in two of Baltimore's previous three losses. The Ravens turned the ball over three times compared to just one for Pittsburgh and they had 12 penalties compared to seven for the Steelers.
The Ravens have had over 10 penalties four times this season and 92 penalties are the most in the NFL by a significant margin. The Tennessee Titans have the second most with 82.
There are no mincing words when such mistakes take place in what ends up being a two-point loss. Ravens quarterback lamented how the team has found ways to shoot themselves in the foot in every loss this season when it's penalties, turnovers or missed opportunities.
"It's been that way ever since last year, I believe, going back to the AFC Championship game, we killed ourselves," Jackson said. "The Chiefs game [in] the [season] opener, we killed ourselves. [The] Raiders [game], we killed ourselves, and today, it's the same thing. We can't be beating ourselves in these types of games. We have to find a way to fix that – it's annoying."
Derrick Henry fumbled on his second carry of the game, and it proved to be a sign of things to come for Baltimore. Isaiah Likely also had a fumble lost deep in Ravens territory right before the end of the first half and Steelers kicker Chris Boswell made a 32-yard field goal to send Baltimore into halftime down 9-7 rather than being up by one point.
The Ravens' last turnover came in the fourth quarter when Jackson hit Justice Hill in stride for a big play up the left sideline only for the ball to get stripped out of the running back's hands by Payton Wilson for an interception. Boswell connected with a 50-yard field goal with 3:35 left in the game for his sixth of the game.
Half of Boswell's field goals came after the Ravens' three turnovers.
"Stuff like that, we can't have in these types of games," Jackson said. "This environment, knowing it's a division game that's still a Raven rivalry. It's the one who has more possessions of the ball and keeping it safe, and we didn't do a good job of that."
