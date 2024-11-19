Ravens Share Update on Key Injuries
Every NFL team is feeling the effects of injuries at this point in the season, and the Baltimore Ravens are no exception.
Baltimore has a few injuries piling up on defense, none bigger than the one standout linebacker Roquan Smith suffered in Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith, a first-team All-Pro in each of the past two seasons, left in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game with an apparent hamstring injury. His absence was immediately noticeable, as the Steelers drove right down the field and would've scored if not for a clutch interception by Marlon Humphrey.
During his press conference on Monday, head coach John Harbaugh didn't have much of an update on the centerpiece of his defense.
"No updates right now. We're just monitoring it as we go here, and he'll be working to get ready for the game," Harbaugh said.
There was more of an update for nickel cornerback Arthur Maulet, who missed Sunday's game against his former team with a calf injury. Maulet began the season on injured reserve after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery and recently made his return in Week 8. Luckily, it sounds like he won't have to go on IR a second time.
"I don't anticipate that one being Injured Reserve, at this point, so we'll just have to see how it heals."
Finally, there's nose tackle Michael Pierce, who's been on injured reserve for a few weeks now with a calf injury. Harbaugh didn't have too much to share, but it sounds like the massive lineman is making good progress.
"[Michael Pierce] is on IR [Injured Reserve], so when he comes off IR, then you'll know," Harbaugh said. "But he's working hard every day. He's working hard every day to get healthy and get back out there, and he will be back this season."
The Ravens don't play again until Monday, when they head across thr country to face Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers. Hopefully, they'll have at least one of these defenders back in the lineup for that game.
