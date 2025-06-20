Do Ravens Have Best Secondary in NFL?
Despite possessing the league's top statistical run defense, the Baltimore Ravens had one of the worst secondaries in the NFL last season.
Zach Orr's unit surrendered 244.1 yards per game, second-most in the league behind only the Jacksonville Jaguars (257.4).
But after the signing of former Green Bay Packers two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander, could the team be in for a major one-year turnaround in that area?
With their offseason additions, the Ravens made it clear that improvement in the backend was at the top of the to-do list.
However, Wednesday's signing of Alexander showed the obvious, that Baltimore is looking to capitalize on its Super Bowl window while having as few concerns in the secondary as possible.
With the addition of Alexander, the Ravens have one of the most talented group of defensive backs in the NFL on paper.
The phrase "on paper" has a deathly grip on the offseason and won't mean much once the Ravens begin action in Week 1. Regardless, it's hard to deny that Baltimore's pure personnel and talent will cause concern for opposing offenses headed into game day.
Let's start with the obvious. Safety Kyle Hamilton and cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Entering their fourth year together, the pair have a combined six Pro Bowl appearances and three All-Pro nods between them. Hamilton has even been garnering some Defensive Player of the Year hype this offseason.
Then there's the young guns. First-round cornerback Nate Wiggins enters his second season after a solid rookie year while former Georgia safety Malaki Starks enters the fold after being the No. 27 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With the signing of Alexander, the Ravens now have five former first-round picks in their secondary, counting Starks.
If that wasn't enough, the Ravens also signed fomer Dallas Cowboys second-round pick Chidobe Awuzie after he spent last season with the Tennessee Titans. The 30-year old has seven career interceptions to his name across 94 appearances (81 starts) in the regular season.
After heavily addressing their weakest link, there's not many excuses for Baltimore next season. If the Ravens can improve against the pass while maintaining the same level of elite offensive production they had on the other side of the ball, perhaps the team can finally break through to a Super Bowl for the first time in the Lamar Jackson era.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!