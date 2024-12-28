Two Ravens Legends Among Hall of Fame Finalists
Two Baltimore Ravens legends are one step away from football's highest honor.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame unveiled its 15 modern-era player finalists on Saturday morning, with a pair of longtime Ravens in linebacker Terrell Suggs and guard Marshal Yanda being among them. Both players are in their first year of eligibility following their retirement after the 2019 season.
Suggs spent 16 seasons in Baltimore, and his 132.5 sacks are the most in franchise history by a country mile. He also holds the NFL record with 202 career tackles for loss, and his resume includes seven Pro Bowl selections, the 2003 Defensive Rookie of the Year award and the 2011 Defensive Player of the Year award. The 42-year-old was also a key piece of the Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII run, and also won Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs in his final NFL season.
Yanda spent his entire 13-year career in Baltimore, and established himself as one of the best offensive linemen of his generation. The 40-year-old earned eight Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pro nods and a spot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade team throughout his legendary career. Like Suggs, Yanda was also a part of the Ravens' legendary Super Bowl run in 2012.
Both Suggs and Yanda are already enshrined in the Ravens' ring of honor, being inducted in 2023 and 2022, respectively. Now, they're on the verge of getting their much-deserved gold jackets.
Additionally, former Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. is also among the Hall of Fame finalists. Smith spent most of his career with the Carolina Panthers, but spent his final three seasons with the Ravens and continued to produce. The 45-year-old is now in his fourth year of eligibility, and has five Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pro nods and the Comeback Player of the Year award in 2005 on his resume.
Offensive tackle Willie Anderson, who spent the 2008 campaign in Baltimore, also is a finalist.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2025 will be unveiled at the NFL Honors awards show on Feb. 6., just before Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.
