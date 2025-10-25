NFL Investigating Ravens After Lamar Jackson Status Change
There is now way more controversy surrounding the Baltimore Ravens just one day before they face off against the Chicago Bears in Week 8.
It all started with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson being listed as a full participant after Friday's practice. The team then listed him as questionable for the game.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared that sources told him Jackson was only running the scout team, which is most likely a sign he won't turn. Just a few hours after that report, the Ravens changed Jackson's status on Friday from full participant to limited and ruled him out of the game against the Bears.
This sparked a tsunami of concerned fans and media members questioning why the Ravens changed their tone after Rapoport's report. They wanted answers from the organization.
Ravens' response plus what the NFL will do after the change in status
The Ravens would release the following statement regarding the change in status of Jackson:
"Lamar Jackson was present for and participated fully in our entire Friday practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears.
"Upon further evaluation today and after conferring with the league office, because Lamar didn't take starter reps in practice, we updated our report to reflect his practice participation."
Rapoport added after the statement came out that the NFL would be looking into the "Ravens' practice and the participation situation" involving Jackson. The league reviews every situation involving a player's status when it changes.
Most people are going to chalk this up to the Ravens trying to gain a competitive advantage over the Bears by not sharing Jackson's status. It was Rapoport's report that prompted them to change because they got caught.
This is a rough situation for the organization to deal with in a game that they must win to end their losing streak and find their second win of the year. No matter if they are innocent or guilty of wrongdoing, it's now a distraction the team has to deal with that could have been avoided.
Tyler Huntley will be stepping in as the starter in place of Jackson for the game. Ravens fans are hoping he can come in and play at the same level as Jackson would if the Ravens were winning. Another loss by Baltimore could severely jeopardize any chance of making the postseason, even if their odds now are still slim.
