NFL Power Rankings: Ravens Cement Themselves As Top 5 Team
It feels like another lifetime when the Baltimore Ravens began the season 0-2 and left many wondering just how good they can be this season.
Four weeks later, the Ravens are riding a four-game winning streak after their 30-23 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 6 and have risen to the upper echelon of NFL power rankings. The offense, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, has spearheaded the turnaround, averaging 33.5 points per game in their last four games.
Here's where Baltimore (4-2) ranks across NFL power rankings heading into their Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2) on Monday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET.
NFL.com: No. 3
Last week: No. 5
"The Ravens have traditionally been a team guided by a north star of defense and special teams, but this offense has become virtually impossible to defend for merely mortal foes. During the current four-game win streak, the Ravens have averaged 33.5 points and 471.8 yards (including a rushing average of 224), dissecting division rivals, AFC contenders and non-conference opponents with the same measure of punishment."
Yahoo Sports: No. 3
Last week: No. 4
"Mark Andrews coming through with 66 yards and a touchdown might be the best news the Ravens had on Sunday. If they get Andrews going after a very slow start, that’s another dangerous piece to an offense that is looking unstoppable."
Sports Illustrated: No. 4
Last week: No. 6
"What sold me on the Baltimore Ravens this year? On Derrick Henry’s first touchdown Sunday, the best block in the goal line situation was thrown by … Zay Flowers. This team is so bought into the system. It used to be an offense where some of the best skill position players wanted to stay away. Now it’s an offense where the skill position players eat and contribute to the core physicality."
ESPN: No. 5
Last week: No. 5
"QB Lamar Jackson and RB Derrick Henry have the Ravens ranked as the No. 1 offense, and it will need to stay this dominant for Baltimore to make a championship run. The defense is struggling against the pass and giving up 24.8 points per game, the third most in team history after six games. The Ravens are 4-0 this year when they score 24 or more points. They are 0-2 when being held to 23 or fewer. The season rests on the productivity of the offense."
CBS Sports: No. 5
Last week: No. 5
"Lamar Jackson is the leader for the MVP. That offense is rolling. The defense does need to be better."
