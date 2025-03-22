Rising Pass Rusher Could Be Ravens' Top Trade Asset
Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Odafe Oweh is coming off the best season of his young career, recording 10 sacks after having just 13 in his first three seasons.
After a year like that, Oweh should have a bright future in Baltimore, but that's not necessarily guaranteed.
Oweh is set to play the 2025 season on his fifth-year option, which carries a cap hit of $13.251. That's reasonable, but it's a significant step up from what he was making before.
The real challenge will come after this season, as the Ravens will either have to sign him to a new contract or let him walk in free agency. If Oweh's cryptic social media posts are anything to go by, early negotiations may not be going too well.
With his long-term future uncertain, Oweh is the Ravens' best trade asset this offseason, according to Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker.
"Baltimore’s list of players going into a contract year is relatively steep, although many — Derrick Henry, Mark Andrews and Kyle Van Noy — are over 28," Locker wrote. "Oweh, though, is a name to keep an eye on in that group for trade purposes.
"The former first-round pick has notched 109 pressures over the past two seasons on a 77.9 PFF pass-rushing grade, which ranks 21st among qualified edge defenders. While Oweh has been above average as both a pass rusher and a run defender, his play might not warrant a lucrative extension. The Ravens could face a crossroads with the 26-year-old heading into the draft."
Trading Oweh would definitely be a risky move for the Ravens. The only other proven pass rusher on the roster right now is Kyle Van Noy, who led the team with 12.5 sacks last season but turns 35 on Tuesday.
However, it would be an easier pill to swallow if Baltimore adds another pass rusher this offseason. The Ravens have been heavily linked to pass rushers in the NFL Draft, and there are still a few decent free agents remaining, including some who know the system very well.
On the other side of the coin, the Ravens could realistically get a decent return for Oweh, a 26-year-old former first-round pick who's coming off the best year of his career. Would that be worth losing him for? That's a question only they can really answer.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!