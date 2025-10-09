Odafe Oweh Throws Shade at Ravens After Trade
After over four years of sacrificing your body for a football team, there will be some kind of feelings about it, even if he won't admit it.
The Baltimore Ravens made a stunning trade this week that saw their outside linebacker Odafe Oweh get sent across the country to play for the Los Angeles Chargers. As part of the deal, each team exchanged Day 3 draft picks, and the Ravens added safety Alohi Gilman.
It was a deal that came out of left field for Ravens fans after Oweh was originally a first-round pick for the franchise back in 2021. Last season was the best statistical season of his career, racking up 23 quarterback hits and 10 sacks (both career highs).
Oweh was in the final year of his contract with the Ravens, and some thought during the offseason that the two sides would be able to strike a deal for a contract extension. That didn't turn out to be the case.
Instead, Oweh saw his role drastically reduced on the team, playing just 45% of the defensive snaps (a career low). He finished his five-game stretch with the team producing 10 tackles and five quarterback hits.
Now that he is off the team and hanging out in sunny Los Angeles, Oweh feels as though he will get his fair shake with the Chargers, as he opened up about his time in Baltimore, starting with last year.
"I was really trying to get an opportunity to be in a new system and prove what I can to people that are really trying to see that, so I have a little animosity on my back. But I know this is a good opportunity for me to show who I can be and what was not really able to be shown, with the Ravens. I'm happy now."
Baltimore clearly moved on from him since the beginning of the season. With the ongoing injuries and defensive struggles, the Ravens had to do something the stop the bleeding.
The outside linebacker position is in a decent spot for the Ravens, but the secondary is where they needed the most help. Ranking as one of the worst units in the NFL, the additions of Gilman and C.J. Gardner-Johnson will undoubtedly help with coverage issues.
Losing a young talent like Oweh is tough, but with guys like Tavius Robinson, Kyle Van Noy, and Mike Green there, the Ravens still have a chance to salvage the season and turn it all around.
