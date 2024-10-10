Packers Could Look to Steal Ravens' DB
As the 2024 NFL season continues forward for the Baltimore Ravens, the team has looked more and more like a potential Super Bowl Contenders. Despite an 0-2 start, they have rattled off three straight wins and are very much back in the conversation of potential championship teams.
On both sides of the football, the Ravens have put together elite talent. They are a complete football team.
Recently, former New England Patriots' legendary head coach Bill Belichick said that Baltimore's biggest weakness is themselves. He thinks that when they play mistake-free football, they're a very good team.
With that in mind, the Ravens may have a tough time retaining all of their talent in the coming years. Looking ahead to next offseason, there are a few players that could end up departing for other teams.
Bleacher Report is urging one NFC contender to consider swooping in and stealing cornerback Brandon Stephens. That team is none other than the Green Bay Packers.
"After two years of serving as more of a reserve player in Baltimore, Stephens has begun to come into his own since becoming a starter over the last couple of seasons. According to Pro Football Focus, he surrendered a 79.4 passer rating when targeted in 2023 and an 84.7 rating through four games in 2024. Plus, it helps that the 26-year-old has had this success while serving as a second corner—the same role he'd play with the Packers."
Stephens has played a key role for the Baltimore defense so far this season. In five games, he has totaled 25 tackles and three defended passes.
Those numbers may not scream "superstar," but they're extremely solid for a No. 2 cornerback. There is no question that the Packers could use more help at the cornerback position.
Last season, Stephens had a very good all-around year. He played in 16 games, racking up 74 tackles, two interceptions, and 11 defended passes. That season showcased his ability to be a top-notch starting cornerback.
Whether it's Green Bay or another team, Stephens is going to have a market. If the Ravens want to keep him, they're going to have to be aggressive and pay up.
As the financials become more difficult for Baltimore to juggle as they try to keep talent in town, they will have a tough decision to make about Stephens. It's very possible that he could leave town.
All of that being said, the Ravens need to live up to their potential and make a championship run this season. They have the talent in place, now they simply need to put it all together on the field week in and week out.
