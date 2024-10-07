Patriots' Bill Belichick Names Ravens Biggest Problem
As has been the case since the offseason, former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been talking a lot about the NFL. He has been making a ton of appearances on talk shows and broadcasts.
It has given Patriots fans a better chance to get to know the man, not just the coach.
Most recently, Belichick took some time to speak out about the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have won three straight games after escaping with a dramatic overtime win in Week 5. However, Belichick sees one major problem with the team.
Belichick thinks that the Ravens are their own biggest weakness. He sees the team beating themselves too often.
"The Ravens biggest opponent is the Ravens and they can't beat themselves. When they're hitting on all cylinder it looks really good."
You can check out the video of Belichick breaking down Baltimore for yourself as well:
Like most times, Belichick is spot on with this commentary. The Ravens are an elite football team and are very tough to beat when they're playing their best brand of football.
Unfortunately, they make key mistakes that are unforced in key situations sometimes. That is something they can't afford to do if they want to win a Super Bowl.
Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry have been elite so far this season. That doesn't seem likely to stop anytime soon. As a whole, the team is loaded with talent in almost every aspect.
All of that being said, the New England legend does see their ability to beat themselves as a huge problem. He's 100 percent right and the team needs to focus on fixing those issues as soon as possible.
When it comes to the Patriots themselves, they are off to a rough start to the season. Right now, they are just 1-4 and have lost four straight games. It looks like New England fans are in for a rough season when it comes to this year's team.
