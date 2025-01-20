Ravens Star CB Injured vs. Bills
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey had an extremely impressive bounce-back year, earning first-team All-Pro honors as a slot corner after several injury-plagued seasons.
Unfortunately, it looks like that bounce-back season is coming to an underwhelming end.
As the Ravens trail the Buffalo Bills late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Divisional Round matchup, Humphrey suffered an injury after an aggressive (to put it lightly) block by wide receiver Mack Hollins. The team has not given an update on his status for the rest of the game.
In the regular season, Humphrey had a career-high six interceptions, including his first pick-six against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16. He was easily the team's best corner, so it's sad to see his season potentially come to an end like this.
Prior to his departure, Humphrey had four total tackles on Sunday night.
Not only is Humphrey one of the team's top corners, but he's one of the team's most vocal leaders as well. In a game where the defense has largely struggled, losing his voice is just as dire as losing him on the field.
The Ravens trail the Bills 27-19 late in the fourth quarter, needing an impressive drive just to tie the game up.
