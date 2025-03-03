Patriots Predicted to Pursue Ravens OT in Free Agency
Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley is a week away from hitting the free agent market for the first time in his career, and if he gets there, he'll have plenty of teams lining up for him.
Yes, Stanley is turning 31 on March 18, and that combined with his extensive injury history may scare some teams off. This season was his best in a very long time, though, as not only did he stay healthy, but he provided some excellent blindside blocking for Lamar Jackson.
Now he's gearing up for a massive payday next week, and recent reports suggest that Baltimore will be the team to give him that payday. If he makes it to the open market, though, the New England Patriots are expected to be major players for him, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.
"Stanley's stock is back up after playing in every game in 2024 for the first time in his nine-year career, and now he's primed to cash in on a deal that figures to top $20 million per season -- whether it's in Baltimore, New England or elsewhere," Reiss wrote. "One potential obstacle for the Ravens is that they rank in the bottom 11 of the NFL in salary cap space.
"In New England, he wouldn't just fill a gaping void at left tackle, but also provide leadership and championship pedigree to a locker room that needs it as a new culture is established under [head coach Mike] Vrabel. The Patriots have more than $125 million in cap space (league high), and if they're going to take a big swing, it makes sense that Stanley is on their radar."
The salary cap is indeed going to be a major factor for the Ravens this offseason, and it goes beyond just negotiations with Stanley. OverTheCap currently projects them to have just under $12.5 million in cap space, and Stanley will command over $20 million per year on his new deal. It doesn't take a mathematician to see the problem there.
That said, Stanley is a player worth pulling off some cap gymnastics to keep, more so than any other free agent this offseason. If the Ravens want him back, they'll find a way to make it happen.
