Ravens Projected to Land Senior Bowl Standout
The Baltimore Ravens have a few needs to fill across the roster this offseason, but it remains to be seen what issue the team will address with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
CBS Sports writer Kyle Stackpole believes that the Ravens could look to improve the offensive line, projecting North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel to be chosen by the team in the first round.
"The Ravens have a bunch of impending free agents along the offensive line, and Grey Zabel has played a bunch of different positions in his career (mostly left tackle at North Dakota State before moving inside during his breakout Senior Bowl performance)," Stackpole writes.
"It would be a good problem to have for Baltimore, which could draft him and then figure out his best spot afterwards."
Zabel's versatility will help him get chosen much higher in the draft than he would have if he only played one position on the offensive line.
Zabel's ability to play across the offensive line should benefit the Ravens because there are multiple spots that could be vacant in the trenches.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is the team's biggest free agent but the Ravens are optimistic that they will be able to keep him on the team. There's also some uncertainty in regards to the guard position as Patrick Mekari is due to hit free agency.
If Zabel projects to be a guard in the pros, the Ravens could ask him to fill Mekari's vacancy at that position, and there's a good chance he could be able to start right away for Baltimore on the right side of the trenches.
Zabel could be chosen in the first round of the draft when it takes place on Thursday, April 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
