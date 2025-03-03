Ravens Expected to Re-Sign Ronnie Stanley
A week from Monday, Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley will be able to speak to other teams for the first time in his career. So if the Ravens plan to sign him to a new deal, now would be the time to do so.
It seems they feel the same way.
According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the expectation around the league is that the Ravens will re-sign Stanley in the next few days. It isn't a done deal yet, but it seems the situation is trending in the right direction.
"The sense out of Indy is that the Ravens and left tackle Ronnie Stanley can agree to terms on an extension in the coming days," Fowler wrote. "That's hardly a slam dunk, but there's a sentiment to try to make that happen. Some inside the league are projecting that deal to land somewhere between $21-23 million per year."
Stanley, who turns 31 later this month, returned to form in 2024 after battling injuries for several years beforehand. As such, he's expected to be the top offensive lineman in free agency if he makes it to the open market.
General manager Eric DeCosta seemed confident about signing Stanley to a new deal at last week's NFL Scouting Combine, and it seems that confidence was justified.
"Ronnie and I did a deal the last time, so that's great," DeCosta told reporters Tuesday. "He and I have a great friendship. We've known each other for a long time. He has a great agent in Kim Miale. You never want to say 100 percent, but I feel good that we'll have a good, healthy debate [and] a good process. We'll meet with him Kim in 'Indy' [Indianapolis] this week. I'm optimistic that we'll be able to get a deal done."
If Stanley is indeed coming back, it would essentially erase one of the biggest questions of the offseason, that being how the Ravens' offensive line would look without him. With how much change the unit has seen recently, keepign Stanley around would give it some much-needed stability.
