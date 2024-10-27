Pre-Game Workout Will Decide Ravens WR's Status
The Baltimore Ravens may be without their top receiving option when they face the Cleveland Browns.
NFL insider Ian Rapaport reported that receiver Zay Flowers' status against Cleveland will come down to his pre-game workout on Sunday. Rapoport also said Flowers is making his best effort to take the field, but it'll come down to how well his workout before the game goes.
ESPN's Adam Schefter had a conflicting report earlier in the night on Saturday when he said Flowers is expected to play against Cleveland.
Flowers only practiced in a limited capacity on Friday after he was out on Wednesday and Thursday due to an ankle injury. The second-year receiver suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Ravens' 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football when he was rolled up on a tackle by All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
Flowers was the Ravens' first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and has lived up to expectations. Through seven games, he leads Baltimore with 34 catches for 412 yards, though, he only has one touchdown. In 2023, he led the Ravens with 77 catches for 858 yards and five touchdowns.
If Flowers can't play, it'll be a debilitating blow for a Ravens team dealing with injuries, especially in the secondary. Among the players who won't play is cornerback Nate Wiggins because of a shoulder injury and an illness and Marlon Humphrey is doubtful because of a knee injury he suffered against the Bucs. Flowers' absence would potentially pave the way for another big game for Rashod Bateman on the heels of a career game.
With how depleted the Ravens are in the secondary, they may need to win a high-scoring matchup if Jameis Winston can turn around the Browns' offense. If Flowers can't suit up, Baltimore's chances of winning a high-scoring affair take a slight dip.
The Ravens and Browns face off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Huntington Bank Field.
