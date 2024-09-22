Pundits Split on Ravens vs. Cowboys
Sunday's showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys may the most evenly-matched game of Week 3, thus making it the perfect choice to headline the late window.
Baltimore is desperate for its first win of the season after a stunning loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last week. Dallas is desperate to get back on track after a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints at home last week. It's a game between two talented, desperate teams, and that makes it tough to pick a winner.
The experts clearly agree with that sentiment. The Ravens' website sampled predictions from 60 pundits across 10 different outlets, 39 of them predicted Baltimore to win. While that is a solid majority, it's a far smaller margin than either of the Ravens' first two games.
The main difference between those who picked the Ravens to win and those who picked them to lose is their interpretation of last week's game. Pundits who predicted them to win seem to believe that the Raiders game was just a hiccup, and that they will overcome those issues against the Cowboys.
“This is an unusually high-stakes matchup for so early in the season," wrote the Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker, who predicted a 27-23 Ravens win. "The Ravens can’t afford to start 0-3, and the Cowboys can’t afford to be licked on their home field two weeks in a row.
"If the Ravens can keep Micah Parsons out of Lamar Jackson’s face — a big if — they’ll score plenty. If they build an early lead, they’ll press on Dallas with a superior run game. Can their secondary do a better job on CeeDee Lamb than it did against the Raiders’ top two targets? The answer is yes. The Ravens will begin digging out of their hole with a bruising road win.”
On the other hand, those that predicted the Ravens to lose see the Raiders game as representative of this year's team, and thus believe the struggles will continue.
“If you’d asked me three weeks ago, I would have picked the Ravens," wrote the Baltimore Banner's Giana Han, who predicted a 27-24 Dallas win. "In fact, I’d have had them at 2-1 after this game. But, after what I saw against the Raiders, I just don’t have the faith the Ravens can pull this one out.
"I certainly think they have the tools. The problem is, will they use them? Derrick Henry has been on the team for months now, and the Ravens haven’t figured out how to use him. Additionally, a limited or absent Kyle Hamilton can have a huge impact on an already struggling pass defense."
Baltimore is currently a one-point betting favorite for Sunday's game, though it's really anyone's guess who will come out on top.
