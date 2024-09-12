Rap Star Features Ravens Duo at Son's Birthday
It was a birthday to remember for rapper Lil Baby's son, Jason.
Jason, who is a Baltimore Ravens fan, got a video message from many players on the team wishing him a happy ninth birthday, including quarterback Lamar Jackson.
"What's up little Jason, it's your boy, Lamar," Jackson said. "I want to wish you a happy ninth birthday dog. I want to wish you many many many more. Enjoy it with your friends and family homie."
Receiver Zay Flowers, rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins, running back Derrick Henry and former Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Among the birthday wishes was Flowers saying that Jason has to make it out to a Ravens game this season.
"What's up little Jason, it's Zay Flowers from the Baltimore Ravens," Flowers said. "I wanted to wish you a happy ninth birthday and I heard you're a Ravens fan, so we've got to get you to one of the games."
"What's up, it's Derrick Henry with the Ravens," Henry said. "I heard it's your birthday. Happy ninth birthday and I hope it's your best one yet."
"What's up Jason, it's Nate Wiggins from the Baltimore Ravens," Wiggins said. "Sending you a video just to say happy ninth birthday. [I'm] wishing you good luck and keep going."
"Jason, what's going on little bro?" Beckham Jr said. "OBJ here. Just wanted to send you some love, send you a happy birthday and hope you're having a good day."
Jason played a flag football game with a group of friends. He and his team were all decked out in a purple Ravens jersey with the No. 9 on it. The opposing team wore white Atlanta Falcons jerseys with the No. 9. Lil Baby's son was awarded MVP for his performance in a Super Bowl victory.
Lil Baby, who was born in Atlanta, GA., has been nominated for 30 awards in his career and has won five.
