Ravens Activate DB Arthur Maulet Off Injured Reserve
The Baltimore Ravens' much-maligned secondary is about to get a big boost.
The Ravens announced on X that they have activated cornerback Arthur Maulet from the Injured Reserve. Maulet has missed the first seven games of the season due to a knee and hamstring injury. The Ravens defensive back worked his way into being a full participant in practice on Saturday and was listed as questionable but didn't play in their 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Maulet, 31, is entering his eighth season in the NFL and is coming off his first season in Baltimore. In 14 games played, the veteran cornerback tallied 37 tackles and matched his previous career best totals with five passes defended and two sacks.
Before signing with the Ravens before the 2023 season, Maulet played for the New Orleans Saints (2017-2018), Indianapolis Colts (2018), New York Jets (2019-2020) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2021-2022).
If there's any area of the team Baltimore needs to improve, it's its pass defense. The Ravens have allowed the most passing yards per game (287.1) this season and gave up over 250 passing yards in five of their seven games this season.
If Maulet can return and play at a high level, he'll be a much-needed addition to a secondary that's still trying to find their way this season.
Maulet is set to make his season-debut on Sunday when the Ravens (5-2) face the Cleveland Browns (1-6) at Huntington Bank Field at 1 p.m. ET.
