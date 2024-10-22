Mark Andrews Makes Ravens Offense Unstoppable
The Baltimore Ravens never doubted the emergence of Mark Andrews this season, and when everyone was releasing their hot takes about how he's "washed" and has surpassed his prime, the team remained confident they were going to see their classic tight end.
Well, he's back. And everyone talking about how he's no longer the elite tight end he once was and how fallen off at the age of just 29 isn't having the brightest morning - but is likely thrilled to see an NFL star return to form with plenty of season left.
Over the last three weeks, Andrews has caught three touchdowns and has 162 receiving yards. The four weeks prior, he had 65 receiving yards, including two goose eggs.
But much like the entire Ravens team, Andrews is just getting started. This offense has taken off during their five-game winning streak and are right now one of the most dangerous teams in football. Lamar Jackson is cooking, Derrick Henry could surpass him as MVP, and Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman are turning into the dynomite duo Baltimore envisioned.
And now, they have Andrews back.
It's strange to say within a group of players like Jackson, Henry, Flowers and Bateman, Andrews could be the x-factor moving forward. But teams already have their hands full. Now, they need to figure out a way to slow down prime Andrews? Three-time Pro Bowler, Andrews?
Things are getting dangerous in Baltimore, and this team continues to prove why you never judge a book by it's cover. Sometimes, the opening paragraph is slow, but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty of excitement if you keep reading.
There is no team in football more exciting than Baltimore, right now. And behind a championship-level offense now sits one of the league's most slept on players. And if Andrews continues to move upward, this group could reach unstoppable levels by the end of the year.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!