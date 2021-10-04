Lamar Jackson Reaches More Milestones After Week 4 Victory

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Quarterback Lamar Jackson guided the Ravens to a 23-7 victory over the Broncos in Week 4 and reached more statistical milestones in the process.

Here's a breakdown of Jackson's performance:

Jackson completed 22-of-37 passes for 316 yards and one touchdown (96.2 rating), adding 7 carries for 28 yards. It marked Jackson’s second-career 300-yard output and the second-most passing yards in his career. The previous mark was 324 yards passing at Miami; Sept. 18, 2019.

With 316 passing yards Sunday, Jackson has recorded 8,162 career passing yards, surpassing QB Kyle Boller (7,846) for the second-most passing yards in franchise history (QB Joe Flacco – 38,245).

Jackson has recorded either a rushing or passing touchdown in 40 consecutive games played, marking the longest active streak by a QB. (Next Longest is QB Patrick Mahomes – 29 consecutive games.)

Jackson has posted a passing touchdown in 11 straight games, tying (QB Joe Flacco) for the third-longest streak in franchise history. (Jackson set the record with 15 straight games from 2019-20.)

With 1,077 passing yards and 279 rushing yards this season, Jackson is the first QB in NFL history to notch at least 1,000 passing yards and 250 rushing yards through a team's first four games of a season.

Per Next Gen Stats, Jackson's 49-yard TD pass to WR Marquise Brown traveled 60.8 yards in the air, Jackson's longest completion of his career, and second-longest by any QB this season.

In addition, by converting three field goals, kicker Justin Tucker reached 300 field goals made (FGM) in his 148th career game, becoming the fastest kicker in NFL history to reach that mark. He surpassed Stephen Gostkowski’s previous record pace to 300 FGM – 167 games.

Tucker has also converted 52 consecutive fourth-quarter or overtime attempts, the NFL’s longest active streak.