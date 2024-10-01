Rex Ryan Makes Bold Ravens Statement
Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan called his shot on the Baltimore Ravens headed into Week 4's matchup with the Buffalo Bills, and he might have been on to something.
On ESPN's "Get Up!," Ryan had a "told ya so!" moment when revealing that he had said the Ravens were the NFL's best team prior to their 35-10 win over Buffalo. Baltimore sits at 2-2 headed into Week 5, but that dominant performance over an elite Bills team makes it hard to argue with Ryan.
"I told you that the Baltimore Ravens were the best team in the National Football League even though they were 1-2. Imagine that!" Ryan said. "It's only based on 30 years of coaching. What the hell do I know? Here's what I know: No team in the history of the National Football League in their first four weeks of the season have outgained their opponents by over 100 yards rushing in every single game. Are you kidding me?"
From the first offensive snap of the game against Buffalo, the Ravens already looked like they were due for a big night. Baltimore running back Derrick Henry took the Ravens' first play from scrimmage 87 yards to the house, which set a record for the longest run in franchise history.
This was the highlight of a 271-yard rushing night for the Ravens, 199 of which came from the legs of Henry.
Baltimore is a few plays away from being 4-0, and the numbers certainly back this up. After Week 4, the Ravens became the NFL's leader in both total yards (429.5) and rushing yards (220.3). Head coach John Harbaugh can't ask for too much more from his offense.
The Ravens will look to keep things rolling when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!