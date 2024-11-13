Mike Tomlin Sees 'Continual Evolution' In Ravens Star
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson is in the middle of arguably the best season of his career.
What lies ahead, though, is his biggest test to date this season when the Ravens clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers for first place in the AFC North. While the Steelers have historically given Jackson the most trouble in his career, longtime head coach Mike Tomlin knows the challenge the Ravens quarterback represents and has noted the improvement he has seen from the two-time MVP on a year-to-year basis.
"He's a challenge," Tomlin said. "He's a challenge in all circumstances. I just respect what he's capable of doing. I see continual evolution in him, and I've seen that since they drafted him. There's always a component of his game that's moving forward. I think it speaks not only to his talent but his approach to business and their approach to business. He's got a unique skill set. He and they always appear to be evolving in terms of maximizing that skill set and I just have a lot of respect for it."
Jackson has elevated his game to another level, throwing for 2,669 yards and 24 touchdowns, which is tied for the league lead and has matched his total from last season when he won the second MVP of his career. He has also run for 528 yards and two touchdowns.
For as much success as Jackson has had, amassing a 65-22 record in his career, the Steelers have been a constant thorn in his side. Across his four starts against the Ravens' AFC North rival, he's thrown for 858 yards and just four touchdowns compared to seven interceptions. The two-time MVP will be in for another stout challenge against a Steelers defense that ranks second in points allowed per game.
There's no disputing the kind of talent Jackson is or how good he has been this season, but ultimately, how he performs in games like the Week 11 matchup against Pittsburgh will tell the story of the 2024 season. If he can turn in another stellar performance against a Steelers team that has historically given him trouble, it'd bode well for him and the Ravens' chances to get over the hump this season.
Baltimore (7-3) and Pittsburgh (7-2) face off for the first time this season on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!