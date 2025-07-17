Secondary Cohesion Tops Ravens' Training Camp Priorities
For the second year in a row, expectations for the Baltimore Ravens' secondary are extremely high. With five first-round picks slated to start, they are even higher heading into the 2025 season.
Last season couldn't have gotten off to a worse start for the unit as consistent miscommunication and mental lapses led to constant blown coverages, which opposing teams and quarterbacks exploited at an insanely high clip. Not only did the Ravens rank dead last in pass defense through the first 10 weeks, allowing an average of nearly 300 passing yards, but they had also given up the most plays of 20-plus yards a game through the air during that span as well.
While they were able to resolve their issues and improve from worst to first down the stretch and heading into the playoffs, by then, the damage had already been done. The Ravens had lost a handful of games they should've won, which cost them any chance of getting the No. 1 seed and homefield advantage in the playoffs for the second year in a row, which would've been a first in franchise history.
Getting off to a stronger start on both sides of the ball will be key to the Ravens setting themselves up for success. They are trying to be the first-ever team to claim three straight AFC North crowns and trying to make a deeper playoff run, because the more home games they have in January, the better their chances of finally being able to get over the hump will be.
To ensure their defense doesn't falter out of the gate for a second straight season, the secondary must be a much more cohesive unit much sooner rather than later. This offseason, the Ravens made notable additions to their defensive backfield with the selection of former Georgia safety Malaki Starks in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and the signing of veteran cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and Jaire Alexander, the latter of whom is a two-time Pro Bowler.
Ar'Darius Washington was a stabilizing force that helped turn the Ravens fortunes around in the backend in 2024. Unfortunately, he is slated to be out of commission until November while he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon he suffered back in May. This means Starks will be expected to play an even larger role than he was slated for as rookie paired with two-time Pro Bowler and All Pro selection Kyle Hamilton.
The former All-American was the best natural free safety prospect in this year's draft class, but he also possesses the positional versatility to play other positions as needed. This trait is extremely valuable in a Ravens defense that likes to have interchangeable pieces at all their secondary positions so they can be less static and more unpredictable.
Unlike Hamilton, who had two established veterans to play behind and alongside of with Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark as rookie in 2022, Starks has a little bit more pressure on him. He'll need to hit the ground running in his first season, and following the loss of Washington for the time being, he won't have as much grace when it comes making mistakes. Thankfully, he has done a good job avoiding them or at least making the same one twice thus far, according to head coach John Harbaugh, which bodes well for his likelihood to do the same when the regular season rolls around.
"He's the kind of guy that you would expect to be able to step into a role like that," Harbaugh said in June. "That's why you draft him in the first round, and with Ar'Darius' situation, he got thrust into that situation maybe a little sooner than we'd hoped, but he's embraced it. I expect him to do very well."
At cornerback, they have the potential to field the best starting trio in the league with Alexander coming onto the field to play opposite of Nate Wiggins when four-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All Pro Marlon Humphrey moves inside to play nickel. Not only will they need to get a feel for each other when, but also the safeties, so they can get to the point where they seamlessly and efficiently identify and pass off routes in zone coverages.
Establishing strong on- and off-the-field chemistry over the next month and a half will go a long way in helping them prevent big plays through the air once September rolls around. As most starters don't play during the preseason, joint practices will be more instrumental in getting them on the same page and building the strong rapport they need to excel.
