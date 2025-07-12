Wolfpack Headline Ravens All-Homegrown Special Teams Since 2000
The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the best teams at finding and developing talented players in all three phases of the game throughout the franchise's rich history, especially over the past quarter century. With that in mind, now is the perfect time to reflect on who their biggest hits were at each position over the past 25 years.
Wrapping up this three-part are the specialists, which consists of the legendary 'Wolfpack' that were the gold standard in the league for nearly a decade.
Kicker: Justin Tucker (Undrafted, 2012)
While the end of his tenure with the Ravens was marred by off-the-field investigation and declining play, the former undrafted gem built a Hall of Fame-worthy resume and established himself as not only the greatest kicker in franchise history but ever to play in the NFL as well. Not only was his leg strong, but he was precise and calm under pressure, no matter the distance, elements or situation. He is the most accurate kicker in NFL history with a career conversion rate of 89.%, the Ravens' all-time leading scorer with 1,775 points and holds the record for the longest successful field goal ever in league history, which was a 66-yard game-winner in Week 3 of the 2021 season. He earned seven Pro Bowl bids and eight All Pro Team selections during his mostly sterling 13-year career as a Raven.
Punter: Sam Koch (Round 6, 2006)
The former late-round gem only made one career Pro Bowl and All Pro team, but will go down as one of the best punters to ever lace up cleats in the NFL for how he revolutionized the game with directional punting expertise. He had over a dozen different punts in his bag that he could call upon to consistently pin back opposing offenses deep in their own territory, making him an underrated yet deadly weapon. Koch was instrumental in Tucker's success as his holder for the first 10 years of his career, and was an incredibly accurate trick-play passer, going 7-of-8 on his attempts with a career passer rating of 109.4. He helped secure the Ravens 34-31 victory in Super Bowl 47 by taking a safety after running precious seconds off the close following a goal-line stand.
Long Snapper: Morgan Cox (Undrafted, 2010)
Another former undrafted gem, he established himself as one of the best players at his position over the last decade during his 11-year career with the Ravens. He made four of his five career Pro Bowl bids in Baltimore and became the first long snapper to be voted to an All Pro First Team in 2020, which was also his final year with the team. He snapped for two All Pro kickers and an All Pro punter and recorded 11 tackles covering kicks, including eight solos.
Return Specialist: Devin Duvernay (Round 3, 2020)
Even though he ranks behind former undrafted stud, B.J. Sams, in both kick and punt return yards on the Ravens' records lists, the former all-purpose weapon still made the list. Duvernay didn't have the benefit of playing in the golden age of return specialists, where teams kicked to returners more frequently. The Ravens teams he was on weren't nearly as dominant on defense as the 2000s era, which were headlined by Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Ed Reed and they didn't give up a lot of scoring drives and forced punts far more often. Duvernay logged the third-most punt return yards (886) and fifth-most kick return yards (1,811) in franchise history and was voted to a pair of Pro Bowls and an All Pro First Team in his four years with the Ravens.
