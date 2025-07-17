Seven Ravens Named to All-Quarter Century Team
The Baltimore Ravens have fielded some very talented players over the past 25 years, but how many rank among the NFL's best during the span?
According to Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports, seven Ravens deserve a spot on the NFL's All-Quarter Century Team.
Running back Derrick Henry is the first player to crack the team as a reserve.
"The current Baltimore Raven is the first player with three seasons of at least 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns," DeArdo writes. "He ran for over 2,000 yards in 2020, and his 1,921 yards last year is the most ever for a player over the age of 30. Henry's future spot in Canton, Ohio is already secure."
Henry just joined Baltimore last offseason on a two-year, $16 million contract, but he quickly outplayed his deal and earned himself a record-breaking extension this offseason. So it looks like he'll finish his career with the Ravens before getting his gold jacket.
The second player to earn a spot on the team is fullback Kyle Juszczyk.
"Juszczyk has kept the fullback position alive while showcasing the reasons why it can still add value to an offense," DeArdo writes. "A Pro Bowler each of the past nine years, Juszczyk has been a valuable contributor on two NFC champion teams in San Francisco. Along with being an excellent blocker, Juszczyk can virtually play any skill position."
Juszczyk is mostly known for his time with the 49ers, but it was Baltimore that drafted and developed him in 2013. He headed west when his rookie deal expired in 2017.
Offensive tackle Jonathan Ogden is the third Ravens player on the team, listed as a reserve.
Ogden established himself as one of the best offensive linemen of the 2000s. He played for Baltimore from 1996-2007, earning four first-team All-Pro honors and 11 Pro Bowl nods and helping the Ravens win Super Bowl XXXV. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.
On the defensive side of the ball, defensive tackle Haloti Ngata earned a spot as a reserve.
Ngata spent the first nine years of his NFL career in Baltimore before retiring following the 2018 season. He helped the Ravens win Super Bowl XLVII and was named to the Pro Bowl five times. He finished his career with 515 tackles, 32.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, five interceptions and 38 passes defensed.
The fifth Ravens player to be named to the team is inside linebacker Ray Lewis.
What hasn't already been said about Lewis? The two-time Super Bowl champion and NFL Defensive Player of the Year, seven-time first-team All-Pro, 13-time Pro Bowler and first ballet Hall of Famer is one of the best players of all time. There are very few all-time lists he shouldn't be on.
Former Ravens safety Ed Reed is the next name on the team.
"As far as dynamic duos are concerned, it doesn't get better than what we have at starting safety with Reed and (Troy) Polamalu," DeArdo writes. "Reed, the 2004 DPOY, is widely considered the greatest free safety in NFL history (just ask Peyton Manning and Bill Belichick)."
Reed was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 following an illustrious 12-year NFL career, 11 of which he spent in Baltimore. He is one of the best ballhawks of all time with 64 interceptions, 140 passes defensed and seven touchdowns in his career.
The last player to crack the list is long snapper Morgan Cox.
Cox is heading into his 16th season in the NFL. He was an undrafted free agent in 2010 and spent the following 11 years with the Ravens before joining the Titans in 2021.
