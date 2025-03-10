Should Ravens Sign Pro Bowl Edge Rusher After Surprise Release?
As free agency begins, the Baltimore Ravens, much like every other NFL team, will do everything they can to get better and add stars to their roster.
Baltimore will likely be focusing on the defensive side of the ball during the free agent period, as they'll need another cornerback opposite Nate Wiggins on the boundary. They may also have their eyes on a former fourth-round draft pick of theirs.
Za'Darius Smith was recently released by the Detroit Lions and is free to sign wherever he pleases. The 10-year veteran edge rusher had nine sacks a season ago with the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions and still has a lot to give at age 32. The Ravens were second in the NFL in sacks last year, trailing only the Denver Broncos, and this would be a signing right up their alleyway.
Baltimore has long brought in veterans in the front seven, and more often than not, those signings have paid off. Elvis Dumervil, Calais Campbell, Kyle Van Noy - all signings that have led to great success for Baltimore. At the very least, Smith would be a good rotational edge rusher who can still get to the quarterback.
Smith was drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Kentucky. He had 18.5 sacks with Baltimore from 2015-18 before signing with the Green Bay Packers and taking a huge next step. He was a Pro Bowler in 2019 and 2020 while notching 13.5 and 12.5 sacks, respectively, in his first season in Green Bay. He then signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2022 where he was a Pro Bowler in his lone season with Minnesota.
