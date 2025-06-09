Super Bowl-Winning Coach Takes in Ravens Practice
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is one of the most accomplished coaches in the league today, making the playoffs in 12 of his 17 seasons and winning Super Bowl XLVII in 2012.
Still, bringing a fresh perspective to the table always helps.
Throughout their second week of OTAs, Harbaugh and the Ravens hosted Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden as a special guest. The two coaches have been friends for a long time now, and last year, several Ravens assistants joined Harbaugh when he visited Gruden in Florida.
"He loves football, he's a great football coach, great football mind," Harbaugh told reporters Friday. "He studied our team, gave us some insight – players, coaches, schemes, all of it.
"We didn't give him the playbook, we didn't give him a script either. You can only go so far. He studied us. Basically, the message was, 'If I was game planning against you on defense, what would I do, how would I attack you?' He didn't just stop there. He watched our offensive guys. He had something for each player. Very, very detailed."
Harbaugh added that Gruden wasn't afraid to critique players directly, which he very much appreciated.
"He was letting them know where they could get better, which I respect," Harbaugh said. "I think a great coach is not afraid to tell people where they can improve. Doesn't every player want to know that? He has so much respect for guys, but still letting them know, 'Hey, this is what I see you can improve on.'"
Gruden, 61, resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following a scandal involving his emails from his time as an analyst on ESPN's "Monday Night Football." Slowly but surely, however, the league has started to welcome him back. He served as a consultant for the New Orleans Saints in 2023, and his media appearances since then have been far more frequent.
At the very least, Harbaugh seems more than happy to welcome him to Baltimore, even if for just a short time.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!