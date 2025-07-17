Surprise Player Predicted to Lead Ravens in TDs
It's going to be difficult for any player to surpass Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry as the team's touchdown leader if he picks up right where he left off in 2024. However, it's not an impossible feat.
Kyle Phoenix of Baltimore Beatdown believes wide receiver Rashod Bateman will lead the Ravens in touchdowns in 2025.
"I’m going a bit bold here, seeing as last season Bateman finished with nine touchdowns and Derrick Henry, the team leader in touchdowns and one of the league leaders in scoring doubled him (18) remains and appears more motivated than ever," Phoenix writes. "But if Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell burst through for a few and the tight ends (or Bateman) poach a handful from Henry in the red zone, it could become a close enough race for Bateman to win."
Bateman, a first-round pick by the Ravens in 2021, is coming off the best season of his NFL career. In 2024, he recorded a career-high 756 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
However, it was the end of Bateman's 2024 campaign that has fans excited. From Week 14 to Baltimore's divisional round loss to the Buffalo Bills, Bateman scored six touchdowns in six games.
That type of production is nearly impossible to continue into 2025, but quarterback Lamar Jackson's rapport with Bateman seems to be stronger than ever and could translate into double-digit touchdowns this season.
Even if that is the case, it still feels unlikely that it will be enough to overtake Henry, who will be heavily relied upon once again after inking a record-breaking contract extension this offseason.
Henry also has a little extra motivation this year after his favorite actor, Adam Sandler, agreed to let him appear in one of his movies if he rushes for 2,000 yards in 2025.
Of course, yards aren't touchdowns, but if Henry eclipses that mark, it's safe to assume he'll find his way into the end zone on several occasions.
